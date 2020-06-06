6770 Arching Branch Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan ice maker patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2928f10d5 ----

Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Arrowood at Bartram Park.



-Approx 1250 square feet of living space

-2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths

-Full bath in each bedroom

-Ceiling fans in bedrooms

-Tiled kitchen with black and stainless appliances, dark cherry cabinets screen

-Open kitchen and living/dining spaces

-New carpet (pics updated soon), neutral paint

-Screened patio has a great view of the lake

-Small storage closet on patio

-No smoking

-Up to 2 approved pets considered, with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee

-Convenient and desirable Bartram Park location

-Available for QUICK move-in



Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications prior to contacting us for a showing, http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines



12-month lease



