6770 Arching Branch Cir

Amenities
Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Arrowood at Bartram Park.
-Approx 1250 square feet of living space
-2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths
-Full bath in each bedroom
-Ceiling fans in bedrooms
-Tiled kitchen with black and stainless appliances, dark cherry cabinets screen
-Open kitchen and living/dining spaces
-New carpet (pics updated soon), neutral paint
-Screened patio has a great view of the lake
-Small storage closet on patio
-No smoking
-Up to 2 approved pets considered, with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee
-Convenient and desirable Bartram Park location
-Available for QUICK move-in
Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications prior to contacting us for a showing, http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines
12-month lease
Controlled Access
9\' Ceilings
Assigned Parking
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Gym / Excercise Room
Ice Maker
Internet Ready
Intrusion Alarm
Living/Dining Room Combo
No Fireplace
Patio Screened
Pool
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Secure
Waterfront Property