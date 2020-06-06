All apartments in Jacksonville
6770 Arching Branch Cir
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

6770 Arching Branch Cir

6770 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6770 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2928f10d5 ----
Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Arrowood at Bartram Park.

-Approx 1250 square feet of living space
-2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths
-Full bath in each bedroom
-Ceiling fans in bedrooms
-Tiled kitchen with black and stainless appliances, dark cherry cabinets screen
-Open kitchen and living/dining spaces
-New carpet (pics updated soon), neutral paint
-Screened patio has a great view of the lake
-Small storage closet on patio
-No smoking
-Up to 2 approved pets considered, with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee
-Convenient and desirable Bartram Park location
-Available for QUICK move-in

Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications prior to contacting us for a showing, http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines

12-month lease

Controlled Access
9\' Ceilings
Assigned Parking
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Gym / Excercise Room
Ice Maker
Internet Ready
Intrusion Alarm
Living/Dining Room Combo
No Fireplace
Patio Screened
Pool
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Secure
Waterfront Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have any available units?
6770 Arching Branch Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have?
Some of 6770 Arching Branch Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Arching Branch Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Arching Branch Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Arching Branch Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 Arching Branch Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Arching Branch Cir offers parking.
Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Arching Branch Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6770 Arching Branch Cir has a pool.
Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have accessible units?
No, 6770 Arching Branch Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Arching Branch Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 Arching Branch Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

