676 Fern Street

$200 off first month's rent if move in by June 15th.



Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a stove, new ceramic tiles hardwood floors, and is freshly painted. With access to a fenced backyard. Minutes away from I-95. Cat friendly.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

