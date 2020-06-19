All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 676 Fern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
676 Fern Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:47 PM

676 Fern Street

676 Fern Street · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

676 Fern Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759629

$200 off first month's rent if move in by June 15th.

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a stove, new ceramic tiles hardwood floors, and is freshly painted. With access to a fenced backyard. Minutes away from I-95. Cat friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Fern Street have any available units?
676 Fern Street has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Fern Street have?
Some of 676 Fern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
676 Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 676 Fern Street offer parking?
No, 676 Fern Street does not offer parking.
Does 676 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Fern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 676 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 676 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 676 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 676 Fern Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity