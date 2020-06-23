6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 second floor condo in Twinleaf @ Bartram Park that feels like a house. Unit overlooks the lake and has a 1 car attached garage. Features include vaulted ceilings, large windows, screened lanai and split bedroom layout. Washer/dryer are left as a courtesy. The clubhouse, fitness center and pool are located just steps away from your front door. Twinleaf is a gated community located in one of the fastest growing areas of town. Small pet possible w/ approval. Tenant responsible for $100 lease prep fee at move in.