Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

6744 White Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6744 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 second floor condo in Twinleaf @ Bartram Park that feels like a house. Unit overlooks the lake and has a 1 car attached garage. Features include vaulted ceilings, large windows, screened lanai and split bedroom layout. Washer/dryer are left as a courtesy. The clubhouse, fitness center and pool are located just steps away from your front door. Twinleaf is a gated community located in one of the fastest growing areas of town. Small pet possible w/ approval. Tenant responsible for $100 lease prep fee at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have?
Some of 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does offer parking.
Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6744 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
