6730 Epping Forest Way N #109

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Epping Forest Penthouse Condo on San Jose one mile north of The Bolles School. Bright open living areas and breathtaking views of the St. Johns River. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counters. Master Suite with separate his/her luxurious baths and custom walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2&3 each have private bath. Media Room, Family Room and Sunroom. Two garage spaces. Owner will consider leasing unfurnished. Tenant(s) must adhere to all Condo and Epping Forest rules. Tenant does not have use of Club amenities as part of the lease. Tenant pays $100 processing fee upon approval. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. No pets. Owner will manage property after move in.