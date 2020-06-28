All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6730 Epping Forest Way N #109
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:45 AM

6730 Epping Forest Way N #109

6730 Epping Forest Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6730 Epping Forest Way North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Epping Forest Penthouse Condo on San Jose one mile north of The Bolles School. Bright open living areas and breathtaking views of the St. Johns River. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counters. Master Suite with separate his/her luxurious baths and custom walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2&3 each have private bath. Media Room, Family Room and Sunroom. Two garage spaces. Owner will consider leasing unfurnished. Tenant(s) must adhere to all Condo and Epping Forest rules. Tenant does not have use of Club amenities as part of the lease. Tenant pays $100 processing fee upon approval. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. No pets. Owner will manage property after move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have any available units?
6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have?
Some of 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 currently offering any rent specials?
6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 is pet friendly.
Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 offer parking?
Yes, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 offers parking.
Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have a pool?
No, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 does not have a pool.
Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have accessible units?
No, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 Epping Forest Way N #109 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia