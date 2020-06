Amenities

BARNEY GARDENS HOUSE FOR RENT: From Five points, take I-10 West, I-295 North, right on Prichard Rd, left on Old Kings Rd, left on Barney Rd, to house on the left. 3BR, 1BA, living room with ornamental fireplace, eat in kitchen (R/R), CHA, laminate/tile/carpet flooring, 930 sf, W/D (as-is), fenced yard, storage shed, $895 Sec Dep, 1 yr lease, may consider dogs only w/NRPF, outside smoking only, [AVLB pm mg] available now