6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool clubhouse courtyard

Nice 2 bedroom condo with large patio! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Colony at San Jose. The community is gated, features an indoor pool, amenities center, lots of open areas, and spacious floor plans! This condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms with over 1,100 square feet of living space. This unit has a large patio with courtyard view. There are doors to the patio off the living room and bedroom. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and tall vaulted ceilings.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5095601)