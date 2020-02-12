All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8

6654 Bell Tower Court · No Longer Available
Location

6654 Bell Tower Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom condo with large patio! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Colony at San Jose. The community is gated, features an indoor pool, amenities center, lots of open areas, and spacious floor plans! This condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms with over 1,100 square feet of living space. This unit has a large patio with courtyard view. There are doors to the patio off the living room and bedroom. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and tall vaulted ceilings.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5095601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have any available units?
6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have?
Some of 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6654 Bell Tower Court Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
