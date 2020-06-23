All apartments in Jacksonville
6647 Bo Peep Drive North
6647 Bo Peep Drive North

6647 Bo Peep Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Bo Peep Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1106800?source=marketing

4 bedroom 2 bath single story home
Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new counter-tops and cabinets
Upgraded bathroom cabinets
Laminate floors
New thermal- windows
Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & walk-in closet
Hallway bathroom with tub
Sun room
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard
Concrete car port

Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3456600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

