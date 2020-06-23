664 Radnor Ln

Amenities
Recently renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Family home - Property Id: 94354
Just completed renovations to this 1,338 sq foot home in the quiet Crystal Springs East neighborhood. Rental includes washer/dryer, 2 car garage, fenced yard, enclosed patio with grill. Eat in Kitchen with new lighting, and fans. All new floors throughout the house, Gas fireplace, wired for security including cameras.
radnorrental32221@gmail for appointment to view TEXT MESSAGES ONLY TO THE PHONE NUMBER LISTED. No application accepted without first viewing the property in person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94354
Property Id 94354
(RLNE4622376)