Jacksonville, FL
664 Radnor Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

664 Radnor Ln

664 Radnor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

664 Radnor Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Family home - Property Id: 94354

Just completed renovations to this 1,338 sq foot home in the quiet Crystal Springs East neighborhood. Rental includes washer/dryer, 2 car garage, fenced yard, enclosed patio with grill. Eat in Kitchen with new lighting, and fans. All new floors throughout the house, Gas fireplace, wired for security including cameras.
radnorrental32221@gmail for appointment to view TEXT MESSAGES ONLY TO THE PHONE NUMBER LISTED. No application accepted without first viewing the property in person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94354
Property Id 94354

(RLNE4622376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Radnor Ln have any available units?
664 Radnor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 Radnor Ln have?
Some of 664 Radnor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Radnor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
664 Radnor Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Radnor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 Radnor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 664 Radnor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 664 Radnor Ln does offer parking.
Does 664 Radnor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 Radnor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Radnor Ln have a pool?
No, 664 Radnor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 664 Radnor Ln have accessible units?
No, 664 Radnor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Radnor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Radnor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
