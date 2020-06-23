664 Radnor Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Family home - Property Id: 94354



Just completed renovations to this 1,338 sq foot home in the quiet Crystal Springs East neighborhood. Rental includes washer/dryer, 2 car garage, fenced yard, enclosed patio with grill. Eat in Kitchen with new lighting, and fans. All new floors throughout the house, Gas fireplace, wired for security including cameras.

radnorrental32221@gmail for appointment to view TEXT MESSAGES ONLY TO THE PHONE NUMBER LISTED. No application accepted without first viewing the property in person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94354

Property Id 94354



(RLNE4622376)