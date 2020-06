Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4Bed / 2 Bath House just under 2,2oo sq ft on ½ acre lot available for rent in April. Home is located just of Duval Station Road near Publix and First Coast High School. Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet throughout, tile in kitchen/dining, and lanoleum in bathrooms. Pets are negotiable. Asking $1650 per month.