**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent! Nice living room with vaulted ceiling and laminate wood floors. Separate dining area. Kitchen has been renovated with white cabinets and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Great size fenced in backyard! Washer/dryer connections only. No pets please.