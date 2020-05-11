6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All brick home on a spacious fenced corner lot. Great 3 bedroom home in Whisper Glen. Open floor plan. Formal living and dining room.. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Kitchen opens to the large family room that has surround sound wiring, a mantled fireplace and sliding glass door that leads to the covered, tile floored porch.Owners Suite has a trey ceiling with fan. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, separate shower stall and garden bath tub, sizable walk-in closet. There is also a large interior laundry room and ceiling fans throughout the home. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants. NON SMOKERS ONLY! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee.