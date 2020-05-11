All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:47 PM

6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN

6636 Autumn Bluff Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Autumn Bluff Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All brick home on a spacious fenced corner lot. Great 3 bedroom home in Whisper Glen. Open floor plan. Formal living and dining room.. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Kitchen opens to the large family room that has surround sound wiring, a mantled fireplace and sliding glass door that leads to the covered, tile floored porch.Owners Suite has a trey ceiling with fan. Suite bathroom boasts dual sinks, separate shower stall and garden bath tub, sizable walk-in closet. There is also a large interior laundry room and ceiling fans throughout the home. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants. NON SMOKERS ONLY! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have any available units?
6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have?
Some of 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN currently offering any rent specials?
6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN is pet friendly.
Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN offer parking?
No, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN does not offer parking.
Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have a pool?
No, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN does not have a pool.
Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have accessible units?
No, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6636 AUTUMN BLUFF LN has units with dishwashers.
