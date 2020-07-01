All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6630 Zora St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6630 Zora St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

6630 Zora St

6630 Zora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6630 Zora Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** 3/2 NORTHSIDE HOME - New Construction, 3/2 house. Paver driveway leads to an open concept home featuring high ceilings, 5 tall baseboards, vinyl plank wood-look flooring, W/D connections, carport, covered back porch, bore well, septic tank, and central HVAC. The beautiful, spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to cook!

Schedule your showing now as this wont last long!

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5202455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Zora St have any available units?
6630 Zora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 Zora St have?
Some of 6630 Zora St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Zora St currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Zora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Zora St pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Zora St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6630 Zora St offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Zora St offers parking.
Does 6630 Zora St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Zora St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Zora St have a pool?
No, 6630 Zora St does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Zora St have accessible units?
No, 6630 Zora St does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Zora St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 Zora St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia