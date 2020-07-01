6630 Zora St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking new construction

***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** 3/2 NORTHSIDE HOME - New Construction, 3/2 house. Paver driveway leads to an open concept home featuring high ceilings, 5 tall baseboards, vinyl plank wood-look flooring, W/D connections, carport, covered back porch, bore well, septic tank, and central HVAC. The beautiful, spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to cook!



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



