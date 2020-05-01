All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6613 WELLINGTON PL LN
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

6613 WELLINGTON PL LN

6613 Wellington Place Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6613 Wellington Place Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this tastefully updated town-home in the Southside area. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths both fully updated with gorgeous mosaic tiled walls, modern vanities and updated light fixtures. Each bedroom has tiled floors and spacious walk-in closets, each with private access to your screened in patio. Tall ceilings and crown-molding dress the ceilings for an elegant feel, kitchen comes fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. Fully fenced backyard with a secluded green space for entertaining and an open pavered patio. Single car-garage and long driveway for plenty of parking. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/mo. Application Fee: $40 per adultRent: $1300Deposit: $1300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have any available units?
6613 WELLINGTON PL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have?
Some of 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN currently offering any rent specials?
6613 WELLINGTON PL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN pet-friendly?
No, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN offer parking?
Yes, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN offers parking.
Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have a pool?
No, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN does not have a pool.
Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have accessible units?
No, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6613 WELLINGTON PL LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia