6613 WELLINGTON PL LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this tastefully updated town-home in the Southside area. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths both fully updated with gorgeous mosaic tiled walls, modern vanities and updated light fixtures. Each bedroom has tiled floors and spacious walk-in closets, each with private access to your screened in patio. Tall ceilings and crown-molding dress the ceilings for an elegant feel, kitchen comes fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. Fully fenced backyard with a secluded green space for entertaining and an open pavered patio. Single car-garage and long driveway for plenty of parking. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/mo. Application Fee: $40 per adultRent: $1300Deposit: $1300