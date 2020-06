Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath house on the Northside. This house has wooden floors and a nice bathroom that is tile throughout. Nice kitchen with plenty of space for everyone. If you like the out side this home has two porches you can sit on during the evenings. It has a fenced in back yard. This is close to 95 and shopping. Call us to schedule a showing.