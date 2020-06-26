All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

6609 GAMEWELL RD

6609 Gamewell Road · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Gamewell Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Arlington Hill's 3 bedroom. 1.5 bathroom home, with original hard wood floors, living room, family room, eat in kitchen with new refrigerator and stove has been recently painted and now ready for new tenants. Laundry hook ups in outside shed. Fenced back yard and next to community play ground. Close to transportation, shopping and major highways.** DETACHED BUILDING TO RIGHT OF HOME IS NOT INCLUDED IN RENTAL**Pets welcome under 35 lbs (some breed restrictions)We do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have any available units?
6609 GAMEWELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have?
Some of 6609 GAMEWELL RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 GAMEWELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
6609 GAMEWELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 GAMEWELL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 GAMEWELL RD is pet friendly.
Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD offer parking?
No, 6609 GAMEWELL RD does not offer parking.
Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 GAMEWELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have a pool?
No, 6609 GAMEWELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have accessible units?
No, 6609 GAMEWELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 GAMEWELL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 GAMEWELL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
