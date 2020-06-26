6609 GAMEWELL RD

Amenities

This Arlington Hill's 3 bedroom. 1.5 bathroom home, with original hard wood floors, living room, family room, eat in kitchen with new refrigerator and stove has been recently painted and now ready for new tenants. Laundry hook ups in outside shed. Fenced back yard and next to community play ground. Close to transportation, shopping and major highways.** DETACHED BUILDING TO RIGHT OF HOME IS NOT INCLUDED IN RENTAL**Pets welcome under 35 lbs (some breed restrictions)We do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs