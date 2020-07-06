6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

Amenities

Lovely townhome in gated Arrowood in Bartram Park. The 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath is conveniently located to schools, hospital and shopping just off St. Augustine Road in this gated community. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops, 42'' cherry cabinets and black appliances. A large master bedroom has a spacious closet. This townhome also includes a washer/dryer pair for your convenience. Come see this great townhome in a great place to live. Tenant vacated on 1/2/2020. Cleaning, carpets, and repairs to be completed next week.