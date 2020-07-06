All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

6553 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6553 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely townhome in gated Arrowood in Bartram Park. The 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath is conveniently located to schools, hospital and shopping just off St. Augustine Road in this gated community. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops, 42'' cherry cabinets and black appliances. A large master bedroom has a spacious closet. This townhome also includes a washer/dryer pair for your convenience. Come see this great townhome in a great place to live. Tenant vacated on 1/2/2020. Cleaning, carpets, and repairs to be completed next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have any available units?
6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have?
Some of 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR offer parking?
No, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR has a pool.
Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have accessible units?
No, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6553 ARCHING BRANCH CIR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia