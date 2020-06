Amenities

Arrowood at Bartram Park - TWO MASTER SUITES! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the Arrowood community. This unit offers a screened lanai, two master suites, and an upstairs laundry area with washer and dryer. Nestled within the Bartram Park area, Arrowood provides easy access to shopping and more! The Arrowood community also provides a community clubhouse, a cabana and pool, and a fitness center.



