Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED HOME. THIS TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IS LOCATED AT THE END OF THE STREET IN THE CUL DE SAC. AWESOME OVERSIZED KITCHEN. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET AND APPLIANCES. ***NO PETS***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958057)