6519 VALEROSA CT 5

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym pool

Nice 2 bedroom condo in Colony at San Jose! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Colony at San Jose is located off Toledo and Powers, in a great location on the Southside of Jacksonville!

The community is gated, features an indoor pool, amenities center, lots of open areas, and spacious floor plans! This condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms with 1,000 square feet of living space. This unit has a large patio with courtyard view.



Contact our office today for information and to schedule a showing!



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2315519)