All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6519 VALEROSA CT 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6519 VALEROSA CT 5
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:41 AM

6519 VALEROSA CT 5

6519 Valerosa Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6519 Valerosa Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
Nice 2 bedroom condo in Colony at San Jose! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Colony at San Jose is located off Toledo and Powers, in a great location on the Southside of Jacksonville!
The community is gated, features an indoor pool, amenities center, lots of open areas, and spacious floor plans! This condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms with 1,000 square feet of living space. This unit has a large patio with courtyard view.

Contact our office today for information and to schedule a showing!

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2315519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have any available units?
6519 VALEROSA CT 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have?
Some of 6519 VALEROSA CT 5's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6519 VALEROSA CT 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 pet-friendly?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 offer parking?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 does not offer parking.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have a pool?
Yes, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 has a pool.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have accessible units?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia