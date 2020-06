Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lovely 3/2.5 townhome in the gated community of Hawthorn. Solid surface counters, stainless appliances, and cherry cabinets make the kitchen inviting. Large Master bedroom and bath upstairs with walk in closet along with two secondary bedrooms and full guest bath. Neutral colors throughout allow for any style decorating. Location on cul de sac street makes for peace and quiet. Tenant is responsible to pay the association application fee.