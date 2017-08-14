6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful stone accent house(4/2) in your dream community is move-in ready and renovated for you!! it features a new laminate in family/living/all bedrooms. New tile graces the hallway bath with new toilet, light fixtures. Fresh paint on the interior welcome you. Newly painted the exterior wall. Elementary School is within walking distance. It's also near an ''A graded school. The master suite has: tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower room. The spacious kitchen offers all appliances with vent hood up to the roof. Huge screened lanai overlooks natural preserves. The fabulous amenity center offers great lap pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basket ball courts, soccer field(s), game room and play ground W/this house, you can have it all.More!