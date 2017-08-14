All apartments in Jacksonville
6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD
6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD

6466 Ginnie Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

6466 Ginnie Springs Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful stone accent house(4/2) in your dream community is move-in ready and renovated for you!! it features a new laminate in family/living/all bedrooms. New tile graces the hallway bath with new toilet, light fixtures. Fresh paint on the interior welcome you. Newly painted the exterior wall. Elementary School is within walking distance. It's also near an ''A graded school. The master suite has: tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower room. The spacious kitchen offers all appliances with vent hood up to the roof. Huge screened lanai overlooks natural preserves. The fabulous amenity center offers great lap pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basket ball courts, soccer field(s), game room and play ground W/this house, you can have it all.More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have any available units?
6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have?
Some of 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD offer parking?
Yes, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD offers parking.
Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have a pool?
Yes, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD has a pool.
Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6466 GINNIE SPRINGS RD has units with dishwashers.
