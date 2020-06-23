All apartments in Jacksonville
6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E.

6444 Sable Woods Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

6444 Sable Woods Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Story Home in McGirt's Creek - This is a charming Cozy 2 story, three bedroom home with a nice kitchen complete with all appliances. Freshly painted with new flooring in kitchen, laundry & bathrooms. The living room has a fireplace, with the dining room off the side of the living room. All bedrooms are located upstairs and are cozy. The home offers washer / dryer hookups and a 1 car garage. Located in a small neighborhood close to shopping and schools. Call today. LB/AS

Available: NOW
1st App $50, Each Additional App $50, 1 App per Adult
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee with Owner Approval of Pet

(RLNE2016047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have any available units?
6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have?
Some of 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. currently offering any rent specials?
6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. is pet friendly.
Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. offer parking?
Yes, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. does offer parking.
Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have a pool?
No, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. does not have a pool.
Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have accessible units?
No, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6444 SABLE WOODS DR. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
