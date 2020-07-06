6440 Lanark Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d5f03b064 ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features 1,038 sq.ft, hard wood flooring,carpets in the bedrooms, freshly painted, updated kitchen, great home for the price. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.