Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6435 Cooper Lane

6435 Cooper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6435 Cooper Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5x the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,115, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,115, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Cooper Lane have any available units?
6435 Cooper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6435 Cooper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Cooper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Cooper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Cooper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane offer parking?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane have a pool?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane have accessible units?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Cooper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6435 Cooper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
