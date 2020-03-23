All apartments in Jacksonville
6413 Anvers Boulevard South
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:53 PM

6413 Anvers Boulevard South

6413 Anvers Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Anvers Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom home
•Corner wood burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings & bay window with reading/lounge nook in living room
•French doors from living room to sunken separate den
•Kitchen offers newer cabinets, white appliances, kitchen window above the sink and a small eat-in area
•Separate dining room
•Ceramic tile in living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms
•Cedar walls in one bedroom
•Bathroom has updated shower tile
•Inside laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer
•Shady fenced backyard
•Outside storage unit

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have any available units?
6413 Anvers Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have?
Some of 6413 Anvers Boulevard South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 Anvers Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Anvers Boulevard South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Anvers Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South offer parking?
No, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South does not offer parking.
Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Anvers Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Anvers Boulevard South does not have units with dishwashers.
