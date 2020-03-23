6413 Anvers Boulevard South

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom home

•Corner wood burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings & bay window with reading/lounge nook in living room

•French doors from living room to sunken separate den

•Kitchen offers newer cabinets, white appliances, kitchen window above the sink and a small eat-in area

•Separate dining room

•Ceramic tile in living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms

•Cedar walls in one bedroom

•Bathroom has updated shower tile

•Inside laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer

•Shady fenced backyard

•Outside storage unit



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.