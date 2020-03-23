6413 Anvers Boulevard South

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom home
•Corner wood burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings & bay window with reading/lounge nook in living room
•French doors from living room to sunken separate den
•Kitchen offers newer cabinets, white appliances, kitchen window above the sink and a small eat-in area
•Separate dining room
•Ceramic tile in living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms
•Cedar walls in one bedroom
•Bathroom has updated shower tile
•Inside laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer
•Shady fenced backyard
•Outside storage unit
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.