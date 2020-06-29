6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BARTRUM PARK / Mandarin area. Townhome @HAWTHORN. Close to NEW Durbin Pavilion for great shopping & restaurants off Race Track Rd. * BEAUTIFUL ENTRY AREA. 3 B.R's,, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, screened in porch & water view! L. RM & Dining RM, ''L'' combo w/ hardwood floors. *Master B.R. & bath- FABULOUS! Huge B.R. & bath. Garden Tub, walk in shower, double bowl vanity & BIG walk in closet. 2 more B.R.'s & 2nd full bath in hallway area. Big Linen closet in hallway upstairs. Walk in Laundry Room upstairs. W & D provided. * Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. 42'' cabinets. pantry & 2nd closet. Corian countertops, bartop & tile floors. Many great restaurants & shops just 1 mile away! Interstate I-95 -NORTH & SOUTH ramps & close to BAPTIST SOUTH HOSPITAL & BEST PRICE IN HAWTHORN !