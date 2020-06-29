All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated January 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6392 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6392 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BARTRUM PARK / Mandarin area. Townhome @HAWTHORN. Close to NEW Durbin Pavilion for great shopping & restaurants off Race Track Rd. * BEAUTIFUL ENTRY AREA. 3 B.R's,, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, screened in porch & water view! L. RM & Dining RM, ''L'' combo w/ hardwood floors. *Master B.R. & bath- FABULOUS! Huge B.R. & bath. Garden Tub, walk in shower, double bowl vanity & BIG walk in closet. 2 more B.R.'s & 2nd full bath in hallway area. Big Linen closet in hallway upstairs. Walk in Laundry Room upstairs. W & D provided. * Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. 42'' cabinets. pantry & 2nd closet. Corian countertops, bartop & tile floors. Many great restaurants & shops just 1 mile away! Interstate I-95 -NORTH & SOUTH ramps & close to BAPTIST SOUTH HOSPITAL & BEST PRICE IN HAWTHORN !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6392 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
