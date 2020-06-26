6384 Barry Drive West

Amenities
Are you looking for a new home? Check out this one, This house is a must see this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has a very large living room with separate dining area. Nice kitchen with large pantry. W/D hookup inside. This home is ceramic tile and new flooring through-out the house.. Fenced side and back yard. All details must be verified.
Are you looking for a new home? Check out this one, This house is a must see this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has a very large living room with separate dining area. Nice kitchen with large pantry. W/D hookup inside. This home is ceramic tile or new flooring. Fenced side and back yard. All details must be verified.