Jacksonville, FL
6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR

6374 Cherry Laurel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6374 Cherry Laurel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have any available units?
6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have?
Some of 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR currently offering any rent specials?
6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR is pet friendly.
Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR offer parking?
Yes, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR offers parking.
Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have a pool?
No, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR does not have a pool.
Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have accessible units?
No, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 CHERRY LAUREL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
