6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

Amenities
Fabulous Mandarin Home - Five bedroom - Mandarin - Greenland Chase - This fabulous four bedroom with loft that can be a fifth bedroom upstairs home, has a large entry foyer, formal dining room, kitchen equipped with an overhead microwave, flat top range, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser in the door, granite counter tops, butler's pantry & laundry room, large breakfast nook area open to the living room with a fireplace and view of the lake. The master bedroom is downstairs and has its own sitting area. The master bath has a marble garden tub, tiled walk-in shower, separate vanities, huge walk-in closet and linen closet. There is also an office and 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms. There are two full baths. Enjoy relaxing on the weekends on your covered patio. Three car garage.
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application Fee $50
(RLNE3445505)