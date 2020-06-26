All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

6342 Greenland Chase Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6342 Greenland Chase Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Mandarin Home - Five bedroom - Mandarin - Greenland Chase - This fabulous four bedroom with loft that can be a fifth bedroom upstairs home, has a large entry foyer, formal dining room, kitchen equipped with an overhead microwave, flat top range, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser in the door, granite counter tops, butler's pantry & laundry room, large breakfast nook area open to the living room with a fireplace and view of the lake. The master bedroom is downstairs and has its own sitting area. The master bath has a marble garden tub, tiled walk-in shower, separate vanities, huge walk-in closet and linen closet. There is also an office and 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms. There are two full baths. Enjoy relaxing on the weekends on your covered patio. Three car garage.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application Fee $50

(RLNE3445505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have any available units?
6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have?
Some of 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD offers parking.
Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have a pool?
No, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6342 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
