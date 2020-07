Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained 2,698 sqft home has a lot to offer. Starting with a newer brick paver driveway to accommodate 3 car wide parking to a 600 sqft 3 car garage with a carriage style on one side to allow for the three car garage parking. Enter this property to a living room and dining room combo with vinyl style flooring downstairs give a woodlike styling with vaulted ceilings lending to the staircase and upstairs loft. Owners suite is extra large and can accommodate an entire large bedroom set along with room for seating for a sofa and chairs. Kitchen is large, walk-in pantry, eat-in space open to the great room with fireplace. Exit to the back yard is a huge screened in patio for entertaining or just relaxing facing a deep wooded preserve lot. The back yard is fully fenced.