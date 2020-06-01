All apartments in Jacksonville
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN

6335 Courtney Crest Lane · (904) 521-2951
Location

6335 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
******AVAILABLE 7/6/2020*********Lovely 4/3 home + SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN on quiet cul-de-sac. Tile and wood laminate flooring in main living areas and ALL 3 DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS! Formal dining room, 42'' cherry cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counter tops, lg breakfast area, family room with built in shelving, surround sound with speakers and sliding glass doors leading out to the covered patio. Backyard adjoins nature preserve. Split bedroom plan, with 4th bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. 3 car garage w/ painted floor. Gas stove and water heater. ATT 1 GB internet; Comcast also available. Also comes w/ water softener and play set! Community amenities galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have any available units?
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have?
Some of 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN currently offering any rent specials?
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN pet-friendly?
No, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN offer parking?
Yes, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN does offer parking.
Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have a pool?
Yes, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN has a pool.
Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have accessible units?
No, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 COURTNEY CREST LN has units with dishwashers.
