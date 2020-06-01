6335 COURTNEY CREST LN

Amenities

******AVAILABLE 7/6/2020*********Lovely 4/3 home + SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN on quiet cul-de-sac. Tile and wood laminate flooring in main living areas and ALL 3 DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS! Formal dining room, 42'' cherry cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counter tops, lg breakfast area, family room with built in shelving, surround sound with speakers and sliding glass doors leading out to the covered patio. Backyard adjoins nature preserve. Split bedroom plan, with 4th bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. 3 car garage w/ painted floor. Gas stove and water heater. ATT 1 GB internet; Comcast also available. Also comes w/ water softener and play set! Community amenities galore!