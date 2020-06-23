All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6332 KIMBERLY LN

6332 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Kimberly Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WESTSIDE (32210) TOWNHOUSE - LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT - WELL EQUIPPED KITCHEN - PATIO - OFFSTREET PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have any available units?
6332 KIMBERLY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6332 KIMBERLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6332 KIMBERLY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 KIMBERLY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN offer parking?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not offer parking.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have a pool?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have accessible units?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 KIMBERLY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 KIMBERLY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
