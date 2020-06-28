6322 FOREST STUMP LN

Amenities

dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come and see this absolutely stunning open concept home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and bonus room all on one story. Fenced, beautifully maintained lakefront lot with serene views and fruit trees. Enjoy the beautiful Brazilian cherry floors in the living areas with tile in the wet areas.Amazin and large apgraded kitchen with prep Island.The natural light and spaciousness of the home are perfect for entertaining and family life.Convenient to everything and amazing amenities all paid by the landlord for you to enjoy.ONE MORE GREAT NEWS IS THE NEW TOWN CENTER IS ALMOST FINISHING THE FIRST FACE AND MORE TO COME SOON.DONT LET THIS GO.