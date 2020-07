Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Oak Hill! Home has been updated with fresh paint. Features hardwoods, tile, and carpet. The carport will keep your car cool. Large kitchen, 2 full baths, indoor laundry off of Florida room. The large fenced backyard has two storage sheds. Enjoy the outdoors on your front porch, back patio and large yard. This home is located in a great location close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and I-295. This home will be available for showings soon!