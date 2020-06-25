All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6308 Wilson Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6308 Wilson Blvd.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

6308 Wilson Blvd.

6308 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6308 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home on Wilson Blvd! - This single family home is conveniently located on Wilson Blvd on the West-side close to a plethora of shop and restaurants. It has a bright and airy open floor plan, offset dining room, newly renovated with a large kitchen. This a carpet free 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, with revamped original hardwood floors. It has a private carport, a covered back patio perfect for grilling and spacious fenced in back yard. Minutes to Ortega, Riverside.

Features:
- New Kitchen
- New HVAC System
- Hardwood Floors
- W/D Room
- New Paint Throughout

(RLNE3038498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have any available units?
6308 Wilson Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have?
Some of 6308 Wilson Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Wilson Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Wilson Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Wilson Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 Wilson Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6308 Wilson Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Wilson Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6308 Wilson Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6308 Wilson Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Wilson Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Wilson Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia