6308 Wilson Blvd.

Amenities
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home on Wilson Blvd! - This single family home is conveniently located on Wilson Blvd on the West-side close to a plethora of shop and restaurants. It has a bright and airy open floor plan, offset dining room, newly renovated with a large kitchen. This a carpet free 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, with revamped original hardwood floors. It has a private carport, a covered back patio perfect for grilling and spacious fenced in back yard. Minutes to Ortega, Riverside.
Features:
- New Kitchen
- New HVAC System
- Hardwood Floors
- W/D Room
- New Paint Throughout
(RLNE3038498)