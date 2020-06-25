6283 ECLIPSE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym pool

Wonderful Carriage house with open floorpan! Fully furnished or furniture can be removed. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Dining room and great room. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Two guest bedrooms and bathroom. All bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy a cup of coffee out on your all enclosed private courtyard! Amenities include pool and exercise room. Private gated community. Non Smokers Only! No Pets.