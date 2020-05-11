6242 Pine Cove Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home with great neutral paint scheme and ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen offers a newer stove, fridge and plenty of cabinet storage. Spacious home featuring 1,286 sq ft of living space. This home uses a septic tank that was installed 2016, drastically reducing your utility bill! Pet Friendly home with with $250 pet fee per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply. Resident Benefit Package: 1% of rental rate. Renter's Insurance Required



Abbreviated Tenant Requirements: Credit Score 575 or higher, Documented income of 3x rental rate, and NO history of eviction