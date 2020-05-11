All apartments in Jacksonville
6242 Pine Cove Ln

6242 Pine Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6242 Pine Cove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home with great neutral paint scheme and ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen offers a newer stove, fridge and plenty of cabinet storage. Spacious home featuring 1,286 sq ft of living space. This home uses a septic tank that was installed 2016, drastically reducing your utility bill! Pet Friendly home with with $250 pet fee per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply. Resident Benefit Package: 1% of rental rate. Renter's Insurance Required

Abbreviated Tenant Requirements: Credit Score 575 or higher, Documented income of 3x rental rate, and NO history of eviction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have any available units?
6242 Pine Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have?
Some of 6242 Pine Cove Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Pine Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Pine Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Pine Cove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6242 Pine Cove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Pine Cove Ln offers parking.
Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 Pine Cove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have a pool?
No, 6242 Pine Cove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have accessible units?
No, 6242 Pine Cove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Pine Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6242 Pine Cove Ln has units with dishwashers.
