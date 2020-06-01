All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

6222 EDENFIELD RD

6222 Edenfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Edenfield Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tunning home located on a large private secluded lot a great get-a-way close to the water with 3001 square feet 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3 car garage corian kitchen and upgraded cabinets eat in and formal dining room island family room with wood floors fireplace tile throughout the entry formal living room and office professional muriel on the wall columns throughout master suite is split floorplan with large master, dual vanities, the closet is the size of a small room with shoe racks laundry room has cabinets and beautiful sink area the 3 car garage is finished with cabinets and rubber matted floor again total privacy with a long drive in and off the street an oasis - that you will love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have any available units?
6222 EDENFIELD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have?
Some of 6222 EDENFIELD RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 EDENFIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6222 EDENFIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 EDENFIELD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6222 EDENFIELD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6222 EDENFIELD RD offers parking.
Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 EDENFIELD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have a pool?
No, 6222 EDENFIELD RD does not have a pool.
Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 6222 EDENFIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 EDENFIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 EDENFIELD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
