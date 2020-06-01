6222 EDENFIELD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

tunning home located on a large private secluded lot a great get-a-way close to the water with 3001 square feet 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3 car garage corian kitchen and upgraded cabinets eat in and formal dining room island family room with wood floors fireplace tile throughout the entry formal living room and office professional muriel on the wall columns throughout master suite is split floorplan with large master, dual vanities, the closet is the size of a small room with shoe racks laundry room has cabinets and beautiful sink area the 3 car garage is finished with cabinets and rubber matted floor again total privacy with a long drive in and off the street an oasis - that you will love!