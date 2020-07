Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range

This wonderfully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a bright, updated kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and lighting fixtures. The interior is nice and clean with Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, tile in wet areas. Enjoy the outdoors in the large privacy-fenced back yard complete with a patio and built-in planters - perfect for entertaining! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.