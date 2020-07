Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Excellent Floor plan, Stunning two-story home located in Greenland Chase in Jacksonville, Fl. this wonderful home has four bedrooms, 3 baths, it has one bedroom and full bath in 1st floor, lot of Upgrades, Beautiful kitchen 42' cabinets, stainless appliances, a beautiful granite counter top and breakfast nook. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious rooms and lots of natural lighting. The master bath has dual sinks, a corner soaking tub and separate stand up shower.