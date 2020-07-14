6149 LAKE TAHOE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

AMAZING LOCATION yet quiet solitude awaits you at this hidden secret.The Lakes are tucked away on a quiet section of Southside Blvd. yet minutes from shopping, restaurants, and JTB.Enjoy the active view of the pool and pond from your private screened lanai or enjoy peaceful walks among the beautiful towering mature Oaks.Updated kitchen and HUGE master closet plus another additional hallway walk in closet appointed with custom closet systems.This unit is spotless! Owner is removing wall paper and carpet in the bathrooms. One assigned parking spot and additional guest parking. Water is included. Tenant pays all other utilities.