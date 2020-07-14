All apartments in Jacksonville
6149 LAKE TAHOE DR

6149 Lake Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6149 Lake Tahoe Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
AMAZING LOCATION yet quiet solitude awaits you at this hidden secret.The Lakes are tucked away on a quiet section of Southside Blvd. yet minutes from shopping, restaurants, and JTB.Enjoy the active view of the pool and pond from your private screened lanai or enjoy peaceful walks among the beautiful towering mature Oaks.Updated kitchen and HUGE master closet plus another additional hallway walk in closet appointed with custom closet systems.This unit is spotless! Owner is removing wall paper and carpet in the bathrooms. One assigned parking spot and additional guest parking. Water is included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have any available units?
6149 LAKE TAHOE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have?
Some of 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6149 LAKE TAHOE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR offers parking.
Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR has a pool.
Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have accessible units?
No, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 LAKE TAHOE DR has units with dishwashers.
