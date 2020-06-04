All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6143 FORDHAM CIR E
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

6143 FORDHAM CIR E

6143 Fordham Circle East · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Lakewood
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

6143 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
throughout with TWO master bedrooms, each with in suite bathrooms, Beautiful open floor plan with an updated customized kitchen. The split floor plan creates a separate master suite which has its own access from outside for complete privacy for either an office space or live-in family member that desires a quiet space. Large backyard is fenced with patio and storage shed. Located within minutes to all shopping centers, Hospitals and churches. Centrally located in one of the best locations to live and raise a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have any available units?
6143 FORDHAM CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have?
Some of 6143 FORDHAM CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 FORDHAM CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
6143 FORDHAM CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 FORDHAM CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E offers parking.
Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have a pool?
No, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have accessible units?
No, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 FORDHAM CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6143 FORDHAM CIR E has units with dishwashers.
