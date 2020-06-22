6142 CLEARSKY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool

Live the carefree lifestyle in Sumerlin at Batram Park in the heart of it all. Spectacular upscale townhome w/gorgeous wood flooring on 1st floor. Open kitchen w/island, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances & 2 pantry closets. Flexible space on 1st floor to set up how you wish w/dining and two living areas. Courtyard style covered lanai & open patio located off ktichen. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Head upstairs w/elegant staircase to 3 bdrms w/good closet space & upstairs laundry room. Spacious master w/large bath & walk-in closet. This townhome lives large and feels like a home. Gated community, amenities include clubhouse, w/fitness center & pool. Just minutes to Baptist South & corporate centers in Bartram Park area. Owner will consider one small dog 30lbs or less only. No cats.