Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6142 CLEARSKY DR
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

6142 CLEARSKY DR

6142 Clearsky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Clearsky Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Live the carefree lifestyle in Sumerlin at Batram Park in the heart of it all. Spectacular upscale townhome w/gorgeous wood flooring on 1st floor. Open kitchen w/island, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances & 2 pantry closets. Flexible space on 1st floor to set up how you wish w/dining and two living areas. Courtyard style covered lanai & open patio located off ktichen. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Head upstairs w/elegant staircase to 3 bdrms w/good closet space & upstairs laundry room. Spacious master w/large bath & walk-in closet. This townhome lives large and feels like a home. Gated community, amenities include clubhouse, w/fitness center & pool. Just minutes to Baptist South & corporate centers in Bartram Park area. Owner will consider one small dog 30lbs or less only. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have any available units?
6142 CLEARSKY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have?
Some of 6142 CLEARSKY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 CLEARSKY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6142 CLEARSKY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 CLEARSKY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 CLEARSKY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6142 CLEARSKY DR does offer parking.
Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 CLEARSKY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have a pool?
Yes, 6142 CLEARSKY DR has a pool.
Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have accessible units?
No, 6142 CLEARSKY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 CLEARSKY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 CLEARSKY DR has units with dishwashers.
