All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6125 MORSE GLEN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6125 MORSE GLEN CT
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

6125 MORSE GLEN CT

6125 Morse Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6125 Morse Glen Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 3 BR/ 2 BA house on a cul-de-sac is ready for a new tenant. Laminate flooring throughout. Split bedrooms and separate dining and living areas. Back yard is fully fenced with a concrete patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Owner will not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have any available units?
6125 MORSE GLEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have?
Some of 6125 MORSE GLEN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 MORSE GLEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
6125 MORSE GLEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 MORSE GLEN CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT is pet friendly.
Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT offer parking?
No, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have a pool?
No, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have accessible units?
No, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 MORSE GLEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 MORSE GLEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia