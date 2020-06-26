6125 MORSE GLEN CT

6125 Morse Glen Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 3 BR/ 2 BA house on a cul-de-sac is ready for a new tenant. Laminate flooring throughout. Split bedrooms and separate dining and living areas. Back yard is fully fenced with a concrete patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Owner will not allow pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
