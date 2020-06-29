6116 CLEARSKY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Available NOW! Beautiful and well-maintained townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park, a gated community. This open-concept home has brand new flooring, 10' ceilings, large rooms, private covered patio, foyer/office, private courtyard, and 2-car garage. The private master suite offers a spacious bedroom, balcony, separate tub, shower, and water closet along with a walk-in closet. The home includes a washer and dryer, security system, and intercom. The community has a pool and exercise room. You are a short hop, skip, and jump away from major interstates, Baptist South, dining, and shopping. Don't miss out!