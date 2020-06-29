All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6116 CLEARSKY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6116 CLEARSKY DR
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

6116 CLEARSKY DR

6116 Clearsky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6116 Clearsky Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW! Beautiful and well-maintained townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park, a gated community. This open-concept home has brand new flooring, 10' ceilings, large rooms, private covered patio, foyer/office, private courtyard, and 2-car garage. The private master suite offers a spacious bedroom, balcony, separate tub, shower, and water closet along with a walk-in closet. The home includes a washer and dryer, security system, and intercom. The community has a pool and exercise room. You are a short hop, skip, and jump away from major interstates, Baptist South, dining, and shopping. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have any available units?
6116 CLEARSKY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have?
Some of 6116 CLEARSKY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 CLEARSKY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6116 CLEARSKY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 CLEARSKY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6116 CLEARSKY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6116 CLEARSKY DR offers parking.
Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 CLEARSKY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have a pool?
Yes, 6116 CLEARSKY DR has a pool.
Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have accessible units?
No, 6116 CLEARSKY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 CLEARSKY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 CLEARSKY DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia