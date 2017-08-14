All apartments in Jacksonville
6113 Eddy Stone Trail
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

6113 Eddy Stone Trail

6113 Eddystone Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Eddystone Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6113 Eddy Stone Trail Available 08/09/19 Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Open Floor Plan Located In Greenland Chase - Beautiful property in Greenland Chase. Location is near highways, shopping areas, great restaurants, and the beaches and downtown areas. This home has a spacious floor plan complete with an open kitchen and family room. All brand new kitchen appliances! The back yard is private and completely fenced. Open living area downstairs as all bedrooms are located upstairs.

(RLNE2487873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have any available units?
6113 Eddy Stone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6113 Eddy Stone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Eddy Stone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Eddy Stone Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail offer parking?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have a pool?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have accessible units?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6113 Eddy Stone Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6113 Eddy Stone Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
