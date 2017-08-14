Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6113 Eddy Stone Trail Available 08/09/19 Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Open Floor Plan Located In Greenland Chase - Beautiful property in Greenland Chase. Location is near highways, shopping areas, great restaurants, and the beaches and downtown areas. This home has a spacious floor plan complete with an open kitchen and family room. All brand new kitchen appliances! The back yard is private and completely fenced. Open living area downstairs as all bedrooms are located upstairs.



(RLNE2487873)