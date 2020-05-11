All apartments in Jacksonville
6108 Bartram Village Drive
6108 Bartram Village Drive

6108 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Club Pool, Club Facilities, Garbage Pick-up, Playground, Basket Ball Court(s), Walking/Jogging Path, Bike Path, Football Field(s), Soccer Field(s), Game Room, Yard/Lawn Maintenanc, Media Room, Childrens Pool Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer Especially, it's a nice neighborhood and good school rates How do I apply to rent a property? Register at Trintals.com as a "renter" Complete the tenant profile Request the screening report Search for the property select APPLY NOW You can find more information in our help article here: http://help.trintals.com/for-renters-and-tenants/how-do-i-apply-to-rent-a-property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have any available units?
6108 Bartram Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have?
Some of 6108 Bartram Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Bartram Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Bartram Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Bartram Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6108 Bartram Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Bartram Village Drive offers parking.
Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 Bartram Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6108 Bartram Village Drive has a pool.
Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 6108 Bartram Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Bartram Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Bartram Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
