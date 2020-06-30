All apartments in Jacksonville
6105 MAGGIES CIR
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:12 PM

6105 MAGGIES CIR

6105 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Wonderful ground floor condo right next to the playground and outdoor cookout and picnic area in this hidden gem of a development built in 2005. Gated entrance and sparkling pool. Open concept with split bedrooms and high ceilings. Fans in bedrooms and living room. Recently replaced HVAC and washer/dryer. Come have a look! MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6105 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6105 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6105 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6105 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
No, 6105 MAGGIES CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 MAGGIES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6105 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6105 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 MAGGIES CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

