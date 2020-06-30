6105 MAGGIES CIR

6105 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
playground
Wonderful ground floor condo right next to the playground and outdoor cookout and picnic area in this hidden gem of a development built in 2005. Gated entrance and sparkling pool. Open concept with split bedrooms and high ceilings. Fans in bedrooms and living room. Recently replaced HVAC and washer/dryer. Come have a look! MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
