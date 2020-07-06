All apartments in Jacksonville
6093 Maggies Cir #110

6093 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6093 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6093 Maggies Cir #110 Available 10/15/19 NATURE'S HIDEAWAY! 3/2 Condo in Gated Community (COMING OCTOBER 2019) - Gated Neighborhood - Second floor three bedroom, two bath condo with beautiful view of the lake. Unit features a living/dining room combo. The kitchen is loaded with cabinets for storage with plenty of work space, a pantry and a full stainless steel appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. and refrigerator with ice maker & stack-able washer/dryer. Community Pool. Convenient to NAS Jax, FSCJ Kent Campus, FSCJ Cecil Center Campus, shopping, I-95 and I-295. The Neighborhood is pet-friendly. All pets must be pre-approved,. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee and Pet Rent of $20 per month. Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.

Natures Hideaway Application Requirements: 18( yrs) old, Credit Score Of 550 or above, Income 3(X) market rent, 3 (Yrs) verifiable rental history,
NH Application Denial: No Evictions, No convictions for illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, No bad rental history with Pets

(RLNE2077430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have any available units?
6093 Maggies Cir #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have?
Some of 6093 Maggies Cir #110's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 Maggies Cir #110 currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Maggies Cir #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Maggies Cir #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 is pet friendly.
Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 offer parking?
No, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 does not offer parking.
Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have a pool?
Yes, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 has a pool.
Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have accessible units?
No, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Maggies Cir #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6093 Maggies Cir #110 has units with dishwashers.

