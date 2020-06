Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AWESOME LOCATION!! This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a large, cul-de-sac lot. Formal LR & DR plus family room. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances (newer refrigerator and microwave), granite counters. Eat-in area which looks out to back yard and conservation preserve. Tenant is responsible for lawn/shrub maintenance & watering. Security system does not convey. Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used by tenant(s). Tenant pays $100 processing fee. Belle Rive HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Application fee of $60/person 18 and over. Application instructions and a sample lease will be provided by showing agent. No cats. Per the HOA, a car or truck with a company logo must be parked in the garage.